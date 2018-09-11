BOSTON (CBS) — This past offseason, the Patriots clearly wanted Jason McCourty, as New England executed a trade with Cleveland instead of waiting for the veteran cornerback to be released.

But throughout the summer, it became clear that the Patriots didn’t see McCourty in a starting role on the defense. But with Jason wanting to play with twin brother Devin, and with the Patriots wanting to fit him on the roster, the two sides reworked his contract prior to the start of the season, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Reiss reported that McCourty’s base salary dropped from $2.375 million to $1.6 million.

McCourty has a chance to earn that money in playing time incentives, though that seems unlikely. Reiss detailed that McCourty can earn $200,000 for playing 40 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps this season, another $200,000 if he plays 50 percent of the snaps, another $200,000 if he plays 60 percent, another $200,000 if he plays 70 percent, and another $200,000 if he plays 80 percent.

McCourty played in 8 percent of the Patriots’ snaps in the Week 1 victory over Houston. So barring injury to someone else at the position, it seems unlikely that McCourty will get the opportunity to earn that money.