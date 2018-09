BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are officially a playoff team.

That was pretty much a foregone conclusion back in May, but Boston became the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season with a 7-2 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Boston is now an MLB-best 99-46 on the season, and can set their sights on another AL East title. Their magic number to clinch the division for a third straight season is down to 10.