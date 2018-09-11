Hurricane Florence:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:opioid crisis

BOSTON (CBS) – Every day more than 115 Americans die after overdosing on opioids. The rate of overdoses in New England remains above the national average, and more than a quarter of Massachusetts residents say they know someone who has died of an opioid overdose.

WBZ-TV is a proud media sponsor for America is Watching: Response to the Opioid Crisis in New England, a forum that addresses the approach being taken in New England to opioid treatment and early intervention programs.

The day-long event at the Back Bay Events Center on September 20 will consist of five panel discussions with thought leaders, politicians, policy makers and medical experts.

For more information, or to register for this event visit their website.

For those who cannot attend, WBZ-TV will be streaming select panels here on CBSBoston.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s