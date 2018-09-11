By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Brace yourselves, Celtics fans. Kyrie Irving is playing basketball again.

The All-Star guard hit the floor in Miami for a five-on-five scrimmage, and this was no pick-up game with a bunch of scrubs on the floor (though your opinion of the Miami Heat roster may change the validity of that statement). Irving, Warriors forward Kevin Durant and reigning NBA MVP James Harden scrimmaged against a group of Heat players at American Airlines Arena, and thanks to trainer Irv Roland, we’re getting a look at that star-studded game.

The video is only a minute long, so we don’t get a full look at Kyrie. But we get a glimpse of him attacking the hoop with a nice reverse layup, and some of his wizardry with the ball on another fancy layup. Celtics fans are even treated to a bit of a throwback, as former C’s big man Kelly Olynyk fouls Irving on an attempted floater. We’re just grateful he didn’t rip his arm out of its socket.

While the clip provides just a quick look at Irving’s progress, the scouting reports from those at the workout are even better.

From someone at the recent star-studded workout in Miami, Kyrie Irving looked "amazing." No restrictions, played for two straight days. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) September 11, 2018

This is all great news for a guy who last played played on March 11 and had to have a wire removed from his left knee in April. It looks like Irving will indeed be back at full strength and ready to go when the Celtics tip off training camp later this month.