BOSTON (CBS) — Even with Hurricane Florence set to batter North Carolina later this week, the Boston College Eagles will still be taking on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game between the Eagles and Demon Deacons at BB&T Field has been moved up two hours to 5:30 p.m., Boston College announced Tuesday.

OFFICIAL: Thursday's game at Wake Forest has been moved up to 5:30 p.m. due to threat of Hurricane Florence. pic.twitter.com/GyC0dDTyo6 — BC Football (@BCFootball) September 11, 2018

There remains the possibility that the game gets cancelled, as all parties will continue to monitor Hurricane Florence’s path and “make future adjustments as necessary.” But for now, both teams will put their 2-0 records on the line in their first ACC matchup of the season.