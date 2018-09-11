Hurricane Florence:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
Filed Under:BC Eagles, BC Eagles Football, Boston College, Hurricane Florence, Local TV, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Even with Hurricane Florence set to batter North Carolina later this week, the Boston College Eagles will still be taking on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

Kickoff for Thursday’s game between the Eagles and Demon Deacons at BB&T Field has been moved up two hours to 5:30 p.m., Boston College announced Tuesday.

There remains the possibility that the game gets cancelled, as all parties will continue to monitor Hurricane Florence’s path and “make future adjustments as necessary.” But for now, both teams will put their 2-0 records on the line in their first ACC matchup of the season.

