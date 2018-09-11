WATCH LIVE:8:30 am: Names Of Massachusetts 9/11 Victims Read At State House
Filed Under:Hurricane Florence

BOSTON (CBS) – With Hurricane Florence expected to hit the Carolinas late Thursday night, mandatory evacuations will begin Tuesday afternoon for everyone living along South Carolina’s 187-mile coastline.

Several people trying to get a head start arrived at Logan Airport in Boston early Tuesday morning.

Fernanda Quintao just moved to South Carolina a few weeks ago. She’s coming back to Massachusetts now to stay with family.

“Everyone was saying we had to leave, to evacuate so we were so scared to be there,” she told WBZ-TV. “Especially being there only one month and not knowing the area and (it’s) definitely not safe.”

Bobby Malcolm was away for college but he came back home to Waltham to be safe.

“I was down in Myrtle Beach for school then South Carolina went into a state of emergency and we had a mandatory evacuation. School is closed rest of the week until further notice,” he said.

Several airlines are letting passengers re-book flights free of charge if their plans take them into the hurricane’s potential path.

