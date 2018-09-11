ELECTION RESULTS:New Hampshire Governor, U.S. House Races
By David Wade
BOSTON (CBS) – This 9/11 anniversary day is also a National Day of Service and that brought hundreds of volunteers to Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway to give their time and say ‘thank you’ to American soldiers.

“It means a lot that we’re all coming out to do this one kind thing, one person at a time,” said one volunteer.

The Greenway was transformed into a care package assembly line where scores of volunteers packed boxes for service men and women, filled with treats and more. “Beef jerky, candy for the troops, socks, medical supplies, and love! I love that one,” another volunteer told WBZ.

This is the 10th day of service on the Greenway. Five-hundred care packages will go to soldiers serving overseas, and hundreds more to local veterans in need. “It’s a day to remember and be thankful for what these individuals have done for us. It’s important we don’t forget,” said one man filling a package.

Even some Patriots players turned out to help. “It’s a blessing to see everybody that came out today and are willing to serve, because we’re all called to serve,” says Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers.

There were also volunteers who weren’t even born when 9/11 happened. Even so, the meaning of today is still crystal clear. “It just means to me that even though the worst things can happen, Massachusetts and America can come together and really help each other out,” says a 14-year-old who donated his time.

The service project was organized by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund with support from Project 351.

