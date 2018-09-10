GILFORD, N.H. (CBS) — Caught on tape: the moment a car almost hit a seven-year-old New Hampshire boy as he tried to board his school bus.

The startling video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people on Facebook after the boy’s father shared it to alert people to dangerous driving.

It shows two brothers, seven and eight-years-old, waiting to board the bus. When the bus pulls up, the boys appear to prepare to cross the street, only to have a car coming from the opposite direction nearly hit them. One of the boys jumps out of the way.

“It was very scary,” said David Cota-Robles. He was at work on the morning of August 31st, but once his wife told him what happened, he pulled the video up on his home surveillance.

“I would be absolutely horrified if it were a different scene on that video,” Cota-Robles said.

His seven-year-old escaped the scary situation without injury, and the father is now trying to send a message: drive safely.

New Hampshire state law says that all drivers must stop for a bus that is picking up children, according to the Gilford Police Department. The department is now investigating, and trying to find the driver of the dark colored sedan in the surveillance footage.

Chief Deputy Kristian Kelley called the situation a “very close call” and “a potential tragedy.” He said he is grateful to see the scary video used for a good cause.

Multiple people on social media have commented on the bus’s stop sign. It appears to not come out all the way. WBZ has reached out to the bus company and is waiting to hear back.