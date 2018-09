NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – Police charged a man with animal cruelty after he allegedly buried a dog alive in Northbridge.

Richard Piquard, 24, of Whitinsville was arrested on Sunday.

Police said Piquard buried a Shih Tzu. The dog was rushed to a Grafton animal hospital, but had to be euthanized.

Piquard was released on $1,000 cash bail. He is expected to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Tuesday.