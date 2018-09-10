SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A Springfield man is under arrest after a random attack at the new MGM casino. Police charged 27-year-old Devon Williams with assault and battery on Sunday.

Investigators say at about 4:40 p.m. Williams entered MGM Springfield and assaulted a New York man “without warning or provocation.” The victim is hospitalized with serious injuries.

MGM security got the license plate of the car in which Williams allegedly fled the scene. State troopers and Springfield Police officers tracked down the car and the suspect at an apartment on Chestnut Street.

Williams is also being investigated for three other attacks earlier in the day. The other incidents occurred at Grenada Terrace, Sumner Avenue, and Kimberly Avenue in Springfield.

Williams is being held on $100,000 cash bail.