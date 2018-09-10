BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be without Jeremy Hill for the rest of the season.

The running back has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Hill suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s Week 1 victory over the Houston Texans.

Source: #Patriots RB Jeremy Hill tore his ACL and will be out for the 2018 season. Awful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018

Hill played 12 offensive snaps and had 25 rushing yards off four carries on Sunday, splitting time with Rex Burkhead and James White out of the New England backfield. He also made an impact on special teams, partially blocking a Houston punt.

But a solid New England debut ended in the third quarter when Hill went for a tackle after a Rob Gronkowski fumble, and inadvertently took James Develin’s helmet to his right knee. Hill was on the ground for several minutes as he was looked at by the team’s medical staff, and was quickly ruled out after leaving the field.

It appears Hill knew pretty quickly after the game that the news on his knee would be bad. The running back tweeted out “Gods Plan” shortly after New England wrapped up their 27-20 win.

Gods Plan — Jeremy Hill (@JeremyHill33) September 9, 2018

Running back had been a position of strength for the Patriots heading into the new season, but that has changed in a hurry. Hill beat out Mike Gillislee for a spot on the roster with an impressive training camp and preseason, and was going to serve as New England’s power back, but now the team will have to find another player to fill that void.

New England’s depth chart at running back is now down to Burkhead, White and rookie Sony Michel, who was inactive for Sunday’s opener with a knee injury. Undrafted rookie Ralph Webb is also in the mix, currently on New England’s practice squad, and could receive a promotion ahead of the Patriots’ Week 2 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.