BOSTON (CBS) — Not only do the Boston College Eagles have to prepare for Wake Forest on a short week, but now they have Mother Nature to contend with as well.

BC’s Thursday night clash with the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is still on — for now. That could change as Hurricane Florence makes its way toward the Carolinas, with the category 4 storm expected to make landfall sometime on Thursday.

The dangerous storm could put a damper on Thursday night’s game, though Boston College will be ready to play until they’re told otherwise. Eagles head coach Steve Addazio said the threat of Florence hasn’t disrupted their preparation in this short week, and he’s confident the ACC will do what’s best — and safest — for all involved.

“I’m not exactly privy to the details, but in my mind, I’m going to play a game on Thursday and prepared for anything that may come our way,” Addazio said at Conte Forum on Monday. “I’ve not been down this path in the ACC and I’m quite confident that [Boston College Athletic Director] Martin [Jarmond] will be in contact with the conference office and the Wake athletic administration.”

Eagles running back A.J. Dillon, who ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday’s win over Holy Cross, hopes the two 2-0 teams get to play this week.

“If we could play in the mud, that would be fine with me,” the sophomore said Monday. “I play like I’m having fun, playing in the backyard. So rain, sleet, whatever the case is, as long as they say we can play, I’m giving it everything I’ve got.”

The Eagles usually travel the day before a game, so a decision by the ACC would have to come soon. While Winston-Salem is over 200 miles inland, Hurricane Florence is expected to pack a wallop and will likely cause the NCAA to cancel a handful of games this week.