By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) — Millions of people take probiotics to improve their digestive health and prevent disease but researchers in Israel say taking these supplements may not be beneficial and in some cases, could be harmful.

Two small studies found that standard probiotics often don’t hang around in the gut long enough to make a difference and that taking probiotics along with antibiotics can delay the gut’s return to normal gut health.

The researchers say this doesn’t mean that all probiotics are useless but that a one-size-fits-all approach may not be the way to go. Rather, probiotics tailored to each individual may be more effective.

