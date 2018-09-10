BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are still looking for some more depth at wide receiver, reportedly working out free agent Corey Coleman on Monday.

Coleman, who was drafted 15th overall by the Browns in 2016, was at Gillette Stadium on Monday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The receiver also has a workout with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, so it doesn’t appear that he will be signing with the Patriots any time soon.

Coleman had 56 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns, but never lived up to the hype that goes with being drafted so high. Cleveland cut their losses and traded Coleman to the Buffalo Bills in August, netting just a 2020 seventh-round pick in return. He was released by the Bills when they finalized their 53-man roster ahead of the regular season, costing the team $3.5 million in dead cap space.

If Coleman couldn’t crack it with the Browns or Bills, chances are he wouldn’t be a fit on the Patriots, either. But without Julian Edelman for three more games, the Patriots only have Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Riley McCarron and Chris Hansen on their wide receiver depth chart, so Bill Belichick is leaving no stone unturned as he looks for a little more depth at the position.