NELSON, New Hampshire (CBS) — A 32-year-old woman faces charges after she was involved in a crash caused by alcohol and cell phone use, police in New Hampshire say. The head-on crash occurred Saturday on Route 9 in Nelson.

According to police, Meghan Gaouette of Sullivan, New Hampshire, was driving east in the westbound lane when her car collided with another car.

nelsoncrash Drinking, Cell Phone Use Appear To Be Cause Of Head On Crash In NH

A serious crash in Nelson, New Hampshire appears to be caused by alcohol and cell phone use, police say (Photo Courtesy: Nelson NH Police)

“Alcohol as well as use of an electronic mobile device while driving appear to be factors in the accident,” said police.

Two people were transported to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. One of them was seriously injured.

nelsoncrash2 Drinking, Cell Phone Use Appear To Be Cause Of Head On Crash In NH

A serious crash in Nelson, New Hampshire appears to be caused by alcohol and cell phone use, police say (Photo Courtesy: Nelson NH Police)

Gaouette will be arraigned in Cheshire County Court on September 27 on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated (felony) and vehicular assault.

