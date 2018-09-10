  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – This week researchers plan to test shark teeth pulled from a man’s leg after he was attacked in the waters off Truro last month.

shark attack medflight Experts To Test DNA On Tooth Fragments Pulled From Shark Attack Victim

The Truro shark attack victim is brought to a medical helicopter (WBZ-TV)

Shark expert Greg Skomal told the Boston Herald that DNA will help them confirm the shark’s species and possibly its size.

Related: Cape Cod Shark Attack Victim Says He Punched Shark In The Gills

The New York man attacked at Long Nook Beach last month is recovering at Spaulding Rehab Center.

bill lytton Experts To Test DNA On Tooth Fragments Pulled From Shark Attack Victim

Bill Lytton. (Image credit: CBS This Morning)

He says he plans to make jewelry out of the teeth once researchers are done with them.

