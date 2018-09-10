BOSTON (CBS) – This week researchers plan to test shark teeth pulled from a man’s leg after he was attacked in the waters off Truro last month.

Shark expert Greg Skomal told the Boston Herald that DNA will help them confirm the shark’s species and possibly its size.

Related: Cape Cod Shark Attack Victim Says He Punched Shark In The Gills

The New York man attacked at Long Nook Beach last month is recovering at Spaulding Rehab Center.

He says he plans to make jewelry out of the teeth once researchers are done with them.