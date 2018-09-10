BOSTON (CBS) — A New Hampshire man is charged with attempted kidnapping after he “approached a 13-year-old girl and offered her parents cash to ‘buy’ their daughter” then tried to drag her away, Boston police say. The incident occurred on North and Congress Street near Faneuil Hall around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The girl’s father was able to stop the suspect from taking his daughter, according to police. The suspect ran off but was found and arrested by police a short time later on Washington Street.

During the booking process, the suspect provided officers with the name Max Roads Patterson, 20, of Raymond, NH. “The Boston Police Identification Unit received information that this person had an outstanding out of state warrant under a different name,” Boston Police said. “The Boston Police Department is currently investigating the true identity of the suspect.”

Along with the attempted kidnapping charge, Patterson faced one count of enticement of a child under 16. He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday and held on $7,500 bail.

If Patterson makes bail, he will have to stay in New Hampshire until he returns to court.

In a previous version of this story, we identified the suspect by another name based on information from police.