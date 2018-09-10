BOSTON (CBS) — A 20-year-old New Hampshire man is charged with attempted kidnapping after he “approached a 13-year-old girl and offered her parents cash to ‘buy’ their daughter” then tried to drag her away, Boston police say. The incident occurred on North and Congress Street near Faneuil Hall around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The girl’s father was able to stop the suspect, Alfred Patterson of Raymond, New Hampshire, from taking his daughter, according to police.

Patterson ran off but was found and arrested by police a short time later on Washinton Street.

Along with the attempted kidnapping charge, Patterson will face one count of enticement of a child under 16. He is expected to in Boston Municipal Court for an arraignment Monday.