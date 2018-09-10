Hurricane Florence:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Kidnapping, Boston, Faneuil Hall, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) — A 20-year-old New Hampshire man is charged with attempted kidnapping after he “approached a 13-year-old girl and offered her parents cash to ‘buy’ their daughter” then tried to drag her away, Boston police say. The incident occurred on North and Congress Street near Faneuil Hall around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

The girl’s father was able to stop the suspect, Alfred Patterson of Raymond, New Hampshire, from taking his daughter, according to police.

alfredpatterson Police: Man Attempts To Buy, Kidnap 13 Year Old Girl Near Faneuil Hall

Alfred Patterson (Photo Courtesy: Boston Police)

Patterson ran off but was found and arrested by police a short time later on Washinton Street.

Along with the attempted kidnapping charge, Patterson will face one count of enticement of a child under 16. He is expected to in Boston Municipal Court for an arraignment Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s