BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics guard Jabari Bird is expected to appear in court following an alleged domestic violence incident Friday night.

Bird is faces charges of domestic assault, kidnapping and strangulation. The charges stem from a Brighton incident.

Boston Police said Bird had a romantic relationship with the victim, who was taken to an area hospital after the incident. Bird has been at a separate hospital since early Saturday morning.

gettyimages 993377836 Celtics Jabari Bird Due In Court On Domestic Violence Charges

Celtics guard Jabari Bird. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bird is expected to be arraigned in Brighton Municipal Court on Monday. No specific time has been set.

The Celtics released a statement on the incident on Saturday.

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time,” the team said.

Bird was a second round pick by the team a year ago. He was signed to a 2-year contract with the first year fully guaranteed in July.

