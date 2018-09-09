BOSTON (CBS) — Football is back in New England.

The Patriots will kick off their 2018 season against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium, beginning their quest for a sixth Super Bowl title.

Before the game (and season) gets underway, here are all the news, notes and fun facts you need to know about the matchup:

– The Patriots have won 32 times on opening weekend, tied for the fourth-most among AFC teams. They are 32-26 overall in their first game of a new season.

– Tom Brady is 12-3 on opening day, while Bill Belichick is 15-8. Bill’s 15 wins are the most of any active coach in the NFL.

– The Patriots have won eight of their last nine home openers on kickoff weekend.

– The Pats are 24-9 in the month of September since 2008.

– This will mark the fourth straight year that the Patriots and Texans will square off in the regular season. It’s the third straight time the two will play at Gillette Stadium.

– The Pats hold a 7-1 edge over the Texans in the regular season, including a perfect 4-0 at home. They are 9-1 overall against the Texans when you include their two postseason matchups.

– A win on Sunday will be Belichick’s 251st regular season victory, which will move him past Tom Landry for third all-time in NFL history.

– A win over Texans head coach Bill O’Brien on Sunday will give Belichick his 14th victory over a former assistant.

– A win would move Tom Brady past Brett Favre for the most wins by a starting quarterback over the age of 40. The two are currently tied with 13 each.

– Brady has 1,934 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in his seven regular season games against the Texans.

– Rob Gronkowski needs just five catches to move into the Top 20 in receptions among NFL tight ends.

– Devin and Jason McCourty look to become the first set of twins to play for an NFL team since 1926, when Gene and Tom Golsen played for the Louisville Cardinals.

