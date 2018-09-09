BOSTON (CBS) – The New Patriots backfield is expected to be without rookie Sony Michel.

Michel, a first round pick out of Georgia, was listed as questionable headed into Week 1 versus Houston.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Michel is not expected to play.

Patriots’ RB Sony Michel, listed as questionable for opener against the Texans due to a knee injury, is not expected to play today, per source. More on Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 a.m. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2018

The Patriots will have Jeremy Hill, James White, and Rex Burkhead at their disposal in the backfield.

