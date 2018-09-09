Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The New Patriots backfield is expected to be without rookie Sony Michel.
Michel, a first round pick out of Georgia, was listed as questionable headed into Week 1 versus Houston.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Michel is not expected to play.
The Patriots will have Jeremy Hill, James White, and Rex Burkhead at their disposal in the backfield.
Tune in to Patriots-Texans Sunday afternoon on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, and after the game catch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences LIVE on Patriots 5th Quarter!