BOSTON (CBS) – The New Patriots backfield is expected to be without rookie Sony Michel.

Michel, a first round pick out of Georgia, was listed as questionable headed into Week 1 versus Houston.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Michel is not expected to play.

The Patriots will have Jeremy Hill, James White, and Rex Burkhead at their disposal in the backfield.

