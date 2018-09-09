BOSTON (CBS) – With the race for Massachusetts governor rapidly approaching, Democratic nominee Jay Gonzalez wants voters to know he is not his former boss.

“I’m Jay Gonzalez. I’m not Deval Patrick,” said Gonzalez, who worked with Patrick for about half of his two terms as governor. “I’m very proud of my record working for him and managing the state budget during the worst fiscal crisis we had faced in decades. During that time we got the highest bond ratings in state history. So, I’m very proud of my record working for him. But I am running on my own agenda.”

Gonzalez served as the secretary of administration finance for the Patrick administration.

Keller @ Large With Jay Gonzalez, Part 2

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller asked Gonzalez about legislation recently proposed to keep dangerous criminals in jail, rather than released on bail where they can commit other crimes.

“I agree that it’s worth exploring, expanding the circumstances under which judges can decide that someone’s dangerous and should be locked up before their trial,” Gonzalez said. “Right now the circumstances and criteria are narrow. I think judges should have more discretion. Our No. 1 priority needs to be communities safe.”

Gonzalez said he was encouraged by the turnout in Tuesday’s primary elections.

“I’m humbled and proud to be the democratic nominee for governor and looking forward to this general election,” he said.