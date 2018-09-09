FOXBORO (CBS) — The first glimpse of Jeremy Hill in a Patriots uniform was a very positive one. But very early in the second half of Sunday’s season opener vs. Houston, things took a very negative turn for the running back.

Less than three minutes into the third quarter, Hill chased Texans safety Kareem Jackson, after Jackson had recovered a Rob Gronkowski fumble.

Hill started to wrap up Jackson, but Patriots fullback made a diving tackle attempt on Jackson and inadvertently hit Hill’s knee in the process.

A knee isn’t supposed to move like this. Rough look for Jeremy Hill. pic.twitter.com/kVn80VULg8 — Brandon Share-Cohen (@BShareCohen) September 9, 2018

Hill immediately went down to the turf and remained there for several minutes.

Hill was able to walk off the field with some assistance, eventually making his way to the locker room. Hill was then ruled out for the rest of the game.

Updates will be shared as they become available.