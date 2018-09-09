FOXBORO (CBS) – It might have been a nail-biter in the fourth quarter, but Patriots fans never lost faith, and knew the Pats would win against the Houston Texans – and they did, 27-20.

The confidence gained from the win had some ticket holders making bold predictions for the rest of the season.

“We’re going all the way,” most fans said, predicting the Patriots would win the next Super Bowl.

For Gronk superfans, the home opener came with a big sigh of relief. The NFL confirmed Sunday that the Patriots considered trading number 87 in the off season – until Gronk said he would rather play for the Patriots, or retire.

“I’m a little discouraged that they wanted to trade him, but whatever, I’ve gotten over that,” said season-ticket holder Ted Varipatis. “He wants to stay in New England. He only wants to play with Tom. It warms my heart.”

Fans were happy to see the players with the same chemistry they’ve grown to know and love.

“No hype all year long,” said Joseph Guerino. “And it’s just typical win, win, win.”