ABINGTON (CBS) – Hundreds of people took part in the 17th annual Jeff Coombs Memorial Road Race on Sunday.

The annual event honors the people who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks or in the military conflicts that followed.

This year, the run also honored slain Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty this summer.

“Mike was a veteran. He joined the service because of 9/11. We used to live in Weymouth, Abington is right next door so we felt compelled to do something to remember Sergeant Chesna,” said event organizer Christie Coombs.

Her husband, Jeffrey Coombs, was killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. A Dedham native, he was on board one of the jetliners that crashed into the World Trade Center.

A portion of the funds raised Sunday will benefit a scholarship created in Chesna’s honor through Weymouth High School.