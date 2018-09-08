  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a cruise ship that became disabled off Massachusetts has cleared an inspection and will be allowed to continue to New York.

The Star Pride docked in Newport, Rhode Island, Friday night so it could be inspected.

The vessel, carrying 351 people, became stranded earlier Friday in Buzzards Bay between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard. Windstar Cruises, which operates the Star Pride, said the ship experienced a loss of cooling water for the engine systems, causing an automatic shutdown of the propulsion and auxiliary engines.

cruis2 Cruise Ship To Continue On After Being Stranded For Hours In Buzzards Bay

Cruise ship Star Pride stuck in Buzzards Bay (WBZ-TV)

After the vessel regained power it was escorted to Newport, where it docked overnight for a Coast Guard inspection.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter Saturday morning that the vessel had been cleared to go to Manhattan.

No injuries were reported.

