HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS) – Two Massachusetts women who were sickened with Legionnaires’ disease are now suing a Hampton Beach resort.

Seacoast Online reports one woman from Gardner and another from Templeton stayed at the Sands Resort for two nights in early August.

They say they spent time near the spa, which was determined to be a potential cause of the outbreak. Legionnaires’ disease is spread through water.

The Sands Resort says they’ve complied with all local, state and federal regulations and have cleaned their water system.