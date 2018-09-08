September 8, 2018

Here is some shocking information you probably did not know about! Did you know there are currently 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease? And 120,000 of them live here in the state of Massachusetts. Currently, there are over 200,000 Latinos living with Alzheimer’s in the U.S. and that number is expected to rise to over 1.3 million by the year 2050. On this edition of Centro, we give you the latest information on Alzheimer’s and tell you about the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s which is taking place on Sunday, September 23 in Boston. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks to Greater Boston Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair Josh Obeiter on the English version of Centro and with Diversity Outreach Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, MA/NH Chapter Leonor Buitrago on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

Mass & NH Chapter

Helpline: 1-800-272-3900

www.Alz.org/MANH

FB: @AlzheimersMANH

Twitter: @alzheimersmanh

Instagram: @alzmanh

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

2018 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

Sunday, Sept. 23

DCR’s North Point Park

Cambridge, MA

1-800-272-3900

alzwalkMANH.org



CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook.com/Yadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.