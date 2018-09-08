BOSTON (CBS) – More than 350 cyclists pedaled from Springfield to Boston for the 6th annual “Ride to Remember” Saturday. The charity bike ride honors police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

“It was very inspiring and emotionally challenging just to do the ride,” said cyclist Peter Foley.

The 106-mile ride kicked off from MGM Springfield and ended at the State House in Boston where Gov. Charlie Baker greeted riders.

This year’s “Ride to Remember” was dedicated to Yarmouth police officer Sean Gannon and Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna. Both men were gunned down in 2018, just months apart.

Baker offered a heartfelt “thank you” and emphasized just how dangerous the job can be.

“I don’t have to do traffic stops. I don’t have to respond to a domestic disturbance. I don’t have to open a door with no idea with what will be on the other side of it. Those folks in blue – they do it every day,” said Baker.

The event also honored Montgomery Fire Chief Stephen Fry who died in a fire in December.

“At the end of the day, they don’t think twice about it. They’re there for us. They need our support,” said Steve Desilets, a rider from Springfield.

The ride has raised more than $90,000 this year from registrations and donations. The money will be used to maintain memorials, as well as build new ones to honor the fallen.

“It really was a great way to give back,” said Tim McKenna.