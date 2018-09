BOSTON (CBS) – The civil rights unit from the Boston Police Department is searching for two men in connection with an August assault the city.

Police released photos of the two men on Saturday.

The incident began August 25 around 10:45 p.m. on Hanover Street and continued onto the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

No further details about the incident were released. Anyone who has information is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-4527.