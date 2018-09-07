  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Lebron James, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Imagine The G.O.A.T. teaming up with The King.

That’s what Tom Brady is lobbying for on Instagram. Shortly after LeBron James posted a picture of himself dunking on Instagram, the Patriots quarterback made a pitch to James to cross sports and play some tight end for New England.

“Damn bro come play tight end you and gronk would be unstoppable,” Brady commented.

It’s always been interesting to imagine what the 6-foot-8 James would be able to do in the NFL. The man is a freak athletically, and playing with both Brady and Gronkowski would make for a truly ridiculous grouping. But at 33, and with a lucrative contract from the L.A. Lakers, it’s pretty unlikely The King would change sports at this point in his career.

Which is too bad, since Brady could probably use another weapon on offense this season.

Comments

