BOSTON (CBS) – Bill Belichick’s four-legged best friend is a dog named Nike. But don’t look too much into the name.

Belichick’s girlfriend Linda Holliday tweeted a link to a story about the Patriots coach’s love for his puppy.

Most Twitter users responded warmly. Others pointed out the dog’s name is the same as the shoe company currently making national news for its new ad campaign starring former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt on the sideline in protest during the national anthem.

“Means Bill supports Nike,” one person replied.

“Oh man timing on this couldn’t be worse!” another person added.

Holliday replied to one person who said “Nike? Really?”

Fans in New England will be hoping Belichick follows Nike’s lead to victory when the Patriots host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

