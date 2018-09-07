BOSTON (CBS) – As kids head back to school, there will be a lot of talk about programs encouraging girls to get involved in science and engineering. But women are also underrepresented in financial companies. In an effort to change that, Boston-based Fidelity investments is reaching out directly to high school students.

It’s called the Summit for Young Women and girls from around Massachusetts are invited to Fidelity’s Boston offices to learn about finance, marketing and teamwork.

“This is our attempt at giving girls a glimpse of a day in the life of roles in a financial services space,” explained Fidelity’s head of talent management, Andrea Hough.

Mundy Goderiva, a sophomore from Worcester, sharpened her public speaking skills and learned finance is not all about numbers and spreadsheets. “You don’t have to be a math genius,” she told WBZ-TV.

A “Shark Tank“-like exercise is designed to encourage the girls to work together and to help boost their confidence, something Mundy fears doesn’t come naturally to many girls. “Guys grow up with the idea that if they want something they should go and get it. But girls, I feel like we sit and wait and watch,” she said.

Hough hopes that attitude is changing and that these programs inspire some of these teens to choose a career in finance.

“We are changing the trajectory and the culture of organizations every day and we need more strong women to be a part of that movement,” she said.

Fidelity has more of these events coming this fall.