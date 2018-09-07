  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ashley Monturio, Cambridge, Romelia Gallardo

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The driver charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Cambridge will be arraigned Friday. Ashley Monturio, 41, of Pembroke, did not speak to reporters are she arrived at Cambridge District Court.

Monturio was arrested Thursday, hours after police say she hit 80-year-old Romelia Gallardo on Erie Street. Gallardo was pushing a wheeled walker when she was struck by an SUV in the parking lot at the Cambridge Housing Authority, where she lived. She was rushed to Cambridge Hospital where she died. Her family said she was a native of Guatemala.

cambridge Driver Charged In Hit And Run Death Of 80 Year Old Cambridge Woman

Romelia Gallardo was hit by an SUV near her senior housing complex in Cambridge. (Image Credit: Beth Germano/WBZ-TV)

Monturio is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s