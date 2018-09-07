CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The driver charged in a deadly hit-and-run in Cambridge will be arraigned Friday. Ashley Monturio, 41, of Pembroke, did not speak to reporters are she arrived at Cambridge District Court.

Monturio was arrested Thursday, hours after police say she hit 80-year-old Romelia Gallardo on Erie Street. Gallardo was pushing a wheeled walker when she was struck by an SUV in the parking lot at the Cambridge Housing Authority, where she lived. She was rushed to Cambridge Hospital where she died. Her family said she was a native of Guatemala.

Monturio is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.