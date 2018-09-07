  • WBZ TVOn Air

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Students were evacuated from a school bus Friday afternoon after a student on board phoned in a bomb threat.

The bus driver pulled over on Route 24 in Bridgewater around 2:40 p.m. after a call was made to Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School saying a bomb was on the bus.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad responded and conducted a search. Nothing was found.

Troopers on scene determined that a student on the bus made the threat. After the search, students were allowed back on the bus.

