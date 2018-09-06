WEATHER ALERT:Record Temperatures, Severe Thunderstorms Possible
ROCKPORT (CBS/AP) – The body of a missing scuba diver was found off Rockport Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard led a search through the night for the 47-year-old man, whose name has not been released yet.

Rockport Police said a scuba diver came ashore around 5 p.m. Wednesday to report that his diving partner was missing. The diver said the two had been about 150 yards off shore in Pigeon Cove.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

