BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have named their six team captains for the 2018 season, with a few new names on the list.

Running back James White and safety Patrick Chung are first-time captains this season, joining holdovers Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and David Andrews.

White has emerged as an integral part of the New England offense over the last three years, while Chung is a veteran presence in the secondary. It’s no surprise that the duo has earned the honor for the 2018 season.

What is a bit surprising are the three players who are no longer team captains: Duron Harmon, Dont’a Hightower and, most notably, Rob Gronkowski. Gronk and Hightower had been captains in each of the last two seasons, but didn’t make the cut this year. Harmon was a captain for the first time last season.

This is the second straight season that Andrews has earned the honor, while McCourty and Slater have been named team captains in each of the last eight seasons. Then there is Brady, who has been held the title every season since 2002.