BOSTON (CBS) — Just a few days before opening up their 2018 season against the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots have signed a guy who used to play for the Houston Texans.

The Pats have reportedly signed tight end Stephen Anderson to their practice squad, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. The 23-year-old was signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent out of Cal in 2016 and played 28 games of them over the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Anderson had 36 receptions for the Texans in those 28 games (which included five starts), and found the end zone twice. He faced the Patriots in each of the last two seasons, catching one of the four passes that went his way in those games.

The Patriots are obviously set at tight end with Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen and Jacob Hollister. But with seventh-round pick Ryan Izzo on IR, Anderson will provide them with a little more “just in case” depth should any of those three go down with an injury. And perhaps Anderson can give Bill Belichick and the Patriots a decent scouting report on the Houston offense, seeing how he was just released by the team a few days ago.

Earlier this week, Houston picked up rookie safety A.J. Moore, who was released by the Patriots over the weekend.

In adding Anderson, the Patriots will have to release a player from their practice squad.

