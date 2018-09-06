BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots reportedly worked out eight players on Wednesday, including veteran wide receiver Kendall Wright.

The 28-year-old was released by the Minnesota Vikings last week after signing with them in the offseason. Wright caught 59 passes for 614 yards and a touchdown for the Chicago Bears in 2017, his only season with the team.

Wright spent the first fives years of his NFL career in Tennessee after being drafted 20th overall out of Baylor in 2012. His best season as a pro came back in 2013, when he had 1,079 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. In his six NFL seasons, Wright has hauled in 339 receptions for 3,858 yards and 19 touchdowns over 82 games.

The Patriots could use a little more depth at receiver, but it’s highly unlikely they can sign someone this late in the game and expect them to have much of an impact before Julian Edelman returns in Week 5. With New England’s Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans just a few days away, we’re more likely to see a practice squad promotion for roster casualty Riley McCarron.

In addition to Wright, the Patriots also worked out running backs Kenjon Barner and Matthew Dayes, fullback Aaron Ripkowski (because you can never have too many fullbacks on one roster), wide receiver Brandon Reilly, defensive back Quin Blanding, and linebackers Martrell Spaight and Anthony Winbush, according to ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss.

