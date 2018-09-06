BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles issued 1,905 driver’s licenses to people after they died, according to a state audit.

Now, State Auditor Suzanne Bump is calling on the agency to take steps to stop issuing potentially fraudulent forms of identification. But the RMV says Bump’s audit is wrong.

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles rejects the findings in the Auditor’s report, especially the false claim that the RMV is issuing licenses to 1900 deceased individuals who the RMV has verified are alive,” RMV spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard said in a statement. “This audit is outdated, as it was conducted before the implementation of an entirely new software system which has improved management and tracking capabilities.”

According to the state audit released Thursday, a whopping 97 percent of licenses issued to people after they died were still active as of January 2018.

The RMV failed to properly use databases, such as the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File, to identify and deactivate licenses of dead individuals, the audit states. The RMV also failed to ensure new licenses are not issued in the name of a dead person.

“The failure to prevent individuals from obtaining identification under the names of deceased people creates a significant public safety risk to the Commonwealth,” Bump said in a statement. “Fixing this problem must be a top priority for the RMV. Recent upgrades to the computer systems at the RMV provide it with more tools; now the agency must use them in conjunction with the data sources at its disposal to address this problem.”

Bump wants the RMV to also improve its oversight of disability parking placards. The audit found that the agency processed over 10,000 requests for disability parking placards from people who have died.

She encouraged the RMV to require individuals with a permanent handicap placard to reapply every five years, rather than the current practice of automatically renewing the placards. She also wants the RMV to improve its process for replacing placards, saying that the current process can be easily abused.

Failure to address these problems could result in lost parking meter revenue and deprive people with disabilities of needed parking, the audit states.

A 2016 report from the Massachusetts Inspector General’s Office found significant abuse of handicap placards statewide.

This is latest audit to uncover the failure of state agencies to remove dead people from their program rolls.

A 2016 audit of the Massachusetts State Retirement Board found the agency made more than $687,000 in payments to dead pensioners.

A 2013 audit of the Department of Transitional Assistance found the agency paid over $2 million in benefits to dead people.

Bump said that the RMV’s process for documenting its revenue “needs significant improvement.”

During the audit period, the RMV had approximately 733 employees and a budget of about $85.9 million in fiscal year 2016.