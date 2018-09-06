MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – A driver in a wrong-way crash on I-93 in Manchester, New Hampshire says her GPS is to blame.

State Police said 39-year-old Amy Krzyzaniak, of Manchester, went the wrong way up the I-93 North Exit 6 off-ramp from Candia Road at about 11:45 p.m. She then tried to make a U-turn on the highway and struck a 24-year-old driver. Both suffered only minor injuries.

“Krzyzaniak indicated to Troopers that the reason she was driving the wrong-way up the ramp was because she was ‘following her GPS,’” state police said.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.