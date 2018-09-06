WEBSTER (CBS) – Lightning is likely to blame for a house fire on Day Lane in Webster Thursday afternoon.

“The fire was in the attic area. It was in the height of the thunderstorm that came through here,” Chief Brian Hickey said.

The Webster Fire Department arrived on scene to heavy smoke coming from roof.

Chief Hickey says it took a lot of work to put out the fire because there was no access to the attic.

“There was a false ceiling above it so it was a lot of work on a hot humid day,” said Chief Hickey.

Three firefighters were inured. One firefighter fell through some stairs, two others suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. All three are expected to be OK.

“Very strenuous a lot of rehydration going on,” said Chief Hickey.