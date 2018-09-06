CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Police are trying to find the person responsible for a man’s death after an alleged assault on a Charlestown Street.

About 3:41 a.m. Thursday, Boston Police officers responded to a call for assault in progress on Alford Street in Charlestown.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from “undetermined traumatic injuries,” police said. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470. People can also call the Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).