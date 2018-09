CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – An elderly woman in a wheelchair was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge Thursday afternoon, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was struck in a driveway on Erie Street around noon. She was rushed to a local hospital.

“An investigation into the vehicle and incident is active and ongoing,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information should call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300 or leave an anonymous tip at 617-349-3359.