BOSTON (Hoodline) – Wondering where to find the best diners near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Jim’s Deli & Restaurant

Photo: Monica G./Yelp

Topping the list is Jim’s Deli & Restaurant. Located at 371 Washington St. in Brighton, it is the highest rated budget-friendly diner in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 510 reviews on Yelp.

Family owned since 1991, it features cafeteria-style dining, wherein you place your order from egg dishes, sandwiches, burgers and more, then choose sides like corn, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese and french fries.

Take it from Yelper Amanda W., who wrote, “Everything they make is delicious. Irish breakfast? Delicious. Farmer’s breakfast? Delicious. Boiled dinner? Delicious. Beef brisket? Delicious. Be warned though: The lines can get crazy long, but the food is that good.”

2. Mike’s City Diner

Photo: Jill A./Yelp

Next up is South End’s Mike’s City Diner, situated at 1714 Washington St. It’s best known for a Thanksgiving-style sandwich (named among the top five Thanksgiving dishes in the country by the Food Network) of roast turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy, all made in-house and perched on a sesame roll.

The menu goes well beyond Thanksgiving to include egg dishes, deli sandwiches and chicken kebabs on rice, among other items. With four stars out of 523 reviews on Yelp, the diner has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

3. Billy’s Sub Shop

Photo: Pablo M./Yelp

South End’s Billy’s Sub Shop, located at 57 Berkeley St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced diner 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews. Expect a breakfast menu of eggs, omelets and pancakes. For lunch, there are subs and sandwiches like steak and cheese and chicken parm, along with Mediterranean favorites including gyros, kebabs and a Greek salad.

4. Galley Diner

Photo: Sonia Q./Yelp

Next, Galley Diner is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. The Southie institution is best known for breakfast served all day, including omelets made with everything from spinach and feta to kielbasa. The menu doesn’t stop there, however. There are club sandwiches, soups and stews, sandwiches and subs, and even dinner plates, like roast beef or turkey with the fixings. Head over to 11 P St. to see for yourself.

5. Mul’s Diner

Photo: Yuka K./Yelp

Finally, and also in Southie, check out Mul’s Diner, which has earned four stars out of 271 reviews on Yelp. Around since 1955, Mul’s Diner dishes up breakfast favorites, like omelets and Benedicts, pancakes and French toast, home fries and corned beef hash. There are also sandwiches such as a grilled chicken panini, entrees like house-mac meatloaf, plus soups and salads. Dig in at the diner by heading over to 75 W. Broadway.