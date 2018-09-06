BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public School students head back to class Thursday and there are concerns about the heat and the buses.

Problems with charter school bus routes last week left some kids stranded at bus stops in the city. But the interim superintendent wants to reassure parents the administration’s prepared if there’s trouble.

According to the Boston Globe, bus drivers have been working without a union contract since last Friday, but negotiations are ongoing and all routes are expected to be covered.

“It is always our top priority to ensure that students get safely to and from school. That is the opening and closing of their school day. As a fellow parent I know how important that is as well and I think that everyone here carries that priority, as do as our partners,” said interim superintendent Laura Perille.

Read: Perille’s Letter To Families

With temperatures expected to reach record highs in Boston Thursday, there will be extra water and fans available for students, who are asked to wear comfortable yet appropriate clothes to school to deal with the heat.

For more back to school information, visit bostonpublicschools.org/backtoschool