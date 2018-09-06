BOSTON (CBS) – As women age, they often feel pressured to eliminate certain pieces from their wardrobe because they fear they look too young or it will make them look foolish. But men don’t have those same fears, according to a new study.

A sociologist in the United Kingdom interviewed two dozen men between the ages of 58 and 85 from a variety of different backgrounds about their personal fashion sense.

They found that older men don’t seem to face the same “changing room moment” when they look in the mirror wearing clothing that would have worn as younger men. Most felt comfortable continuing to wear the same styles regardless of age. And some wanted to expand their wardrobes and add more color and variety.

However, they were repulsed by clothing that they thought might suggest they’re less masculine or getting old, like pants with elastic waistbands.