BOSTON (CBS) – A man spent two hours treading water in Boston Harbor after he was thrown from his boat Thursday morning.

Quincy Police, Boston Police, the Coast Guard and another vessel were able to rescue the man, who was about a quarter mile from his boat.

The boater’s unmanned skiff was doing circles in the water near UMass-Boston after he fell overboard.

Police reminded boaters to use their safety lanyard kill switch to prevent similar incidents.