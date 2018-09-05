Campaign 2018:Live MA Primary Election Results, Including Town-By-Town Breakdown
WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – An arrest has been made in the murders of a West Brookfield mother and her three children that had gone unsolved for months.

Sara Bermudez, 38, Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2 were found dead inside their Old Warren Road home in March.

westbrookfieldhouse Arrest Made In Murder Of West Brookfield Mother And 3 Children

Cleaning crews were at the Old Warren Road home in West Brookfield where a mother and three children were found dead days before (WBZ-TV)

On Wednesday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said that an arrest will be announced at noon in East Brookfield District Court. No further details on the arrest were released.

Investigators have said little about the murders. Several weeks after the murders, 31-year-old Matthew Locke of Ware was arrested and charged with misleading police. He was not charged in the killings.

