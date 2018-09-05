WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – An arrest has been made in the murders of a West Brookfield mother and her three children that had gone unsolved for months.

Sara Bermudez, 38, Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2 were found dead inside their Old Warren Road home in March.

On Wednesday, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said that an arrest will be announced at noon in East Brookfield District Court. No further details on the arrest were released.

Investigators have said little about the murders. Several weeks after the murders, 31-year-old Matthew Locke of Ware was arrested and charged with misleading police. He was not charged in the killings.