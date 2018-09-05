(Mare) – Zachary is an easy-going and respectful boy of Caucasian descent who makes friends easily. When asked what his talents are he shared that he is an excellent painter and drawer. He also plays the piano and likes to cook, and enjoys running, swimming and “reading good books.” When he grows up, Zachary hopes to be a chef or a program manager at Google.

Zachary enjoys school and his favorite subject is English Language Arts. His teachers share that he gets along well with his classmates and is well behaved.

Legally freed for adoption, Zachary longs to be a part of a loving family, especially one where he can have older siblings. His social worker is looking for a family with a mother and a father, two mothers, a single mother or a single father. A family for Zachary must be open to helping him maintain relationships with his two sisters and his biological mother.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.